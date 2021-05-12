Omaha’s Maha Festival changes schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maha Festival is getting shorter.

The festival, originally scheduled for multiple locations across several dates, will take place from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 31, at Aksarben Village in Omaha.

Maha, known for hosting a mix of music acts and community-oriented experiences, has been held annually since 2009 except for its pandemic-related cancellation in 2020. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, and the lineup will be released earlier that week.

The 2021 festival had been scheduled for July 28 to August 1. Event organizers revised the plan to be consistent with recommendations from public health experts.

“We decided a single-day, outdoor-only event is the best way to bring the community together safely and comfortably this summer,” said Lauren Martin, Maha executive director.

Aksarben Village near 67th and Center Street has been home to Maha’s main music attractions since 2011. The location added safety measures, including more restroom and bar areas, extra cleaning and sanitation efforts, and zero contact between guests and staff. In addition, capacity will be reduced, with a limited number of tickets available to allow for physical distancing. More COVID-related safety information will be available on the festival website.

Shadow Ridge Music Festival

Shadow Ridge will host its 3rd annual Music Festival on Friday, September 10. The West Omaha festival, suitable for all ages, will feature alt-rock’s Blue October and ’90s favorite Gin Blossoms, along with additional music acts and special events.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.