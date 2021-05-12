Advertisement

Omaha Fire Department responds to overnight apartment fire

A fire displaced residents in a Dundee apartment after a fire erupted overnight.
By Leigh Waldman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight fire at the Tiffany Tower Apartments in Dundee is under investigation.

Omaha Fire Department was dispatch to 48th & Chicago St. at 2:54 a.m. from an Automatic Fire Detection System.

According to a release, the resident of a fifth-floor apartment was woken up by her dogs barking and called 911.

The resident saw the fire on their balcony had broken through the sliding glass door.

When fire crews arrived, they saw the fire had also consumed the sixth-floor balcony.

Scott Fitzpatrick, OFD Battalion Chief, said he wasn’t sure how many residents were displaced, but the apartment has 20 units.

Fitzpatrick explained because the apartment is a high rise, that contributed to the fact the fire was upgraded to a second alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

The battalion chief credits the fire alarm alerting residents to the fact there were no injuries as a result.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

