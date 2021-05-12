Officials ID Yutan man killed in head-on crash Saturday

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) - Investigators have identified a 19-year-old man who was one of two people killed in a fiery head-on crash southwest of Omaha over the weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says two Yutan men, Landon Montanio, 19, and Charles Miller, 58, died.

Investigators say Miller was driving a van Saturday afternoon that was eastbound at 280th and West Center Road when he tried to pass another vehicle and hit Montanio’s westbound truck. Officials say one of the vehicles then caught fire. Two passengers in the truck were injured and taken to an Omaha hospital.

