Advertisement

Nebraska moves to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By GRANT SCHULTE
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A sweeping bill that would shield Nebraska businesses and local governments from coronavirus-related lawsuits has won initial approval from state lawmakers, despite some complaints that senators haven’t done enough for workers who were at risk.

Lawmakers advanced the proposal, 39-3, through the first of three required votes. The measure would bar pandemic-related lawsuits against businesses or governments as long as they were following federal public health guidelines.

At least 29 other states have enacted laws addressing the issue, including 12 that are similar to the Nebraska proposal. Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, says he introduced the bill to help businesses recover from the pandemic without the fear of virus-related lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Gabriella Laws, left, and Joshua Fithian appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning. Both...
Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer
Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Lamar Ferguson, 34, (left) and Mia Miller, 23, (right)
NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln
Family of Andrea Kuester shares her stroke story for others.
Omaha woman’s long road to recovery after stroke

Latest News

Pickup stolen by two people in Sarpy County
This photo provided by World Food Prize shows Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted. On Tuesday, May...
World Food Prize goes to nutrition expert for fish research
ELECTION 2021: Omaha mayor, council race updates
“It’s critical. We have to close for the month so I can get some people hired,” says Elizabeth...
Iowa will end pandemic related unemployment, businesses say it’s not enough to help with hiring crisis