Nebraska legislators debate medical marijuana

By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Legislature is embroiled in an eight-hour debate over medical marijuana.

A vote is scheduled after the debate, but the bill is being filibustered. Thirty-three votes are required to end a filibuster, and lobbyists say they don’t know whether the votes are there.

Nebraska is one of a handful of states with no medical marijuana laws on the books. Governor Pete Ricketts opposes the legislation, and typically legislators follow his lead.

A group of supporters was lined up outside the legislative chambers, hoping to get the attention of senators.

Nicole Hochstein of Papillion said her son has epileptic seizures that she believes can be relieved by medical cannabis, allowing her to ween her son off prescription drugs.

“Every day we debate, this is another roll of the dice with our children,” Hochstein said. “Medication is not working for my son. ... We need more options.”

Those who oppose medical marijuana say it will lead to recreational use. They point to the federal government, which still classifies marijuana in the same category as heroin and LSD.

State Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said, “When it comes to medical marijuana use, we have a long way to go before it’s approved by the (Federal Drug Administration). Until that happens, there’s no way I will support this bill.”

But Sen. Anna Wishart of Kearney countered. “People are already doing this, colleagues. They are using cannabis illegally. ... Everywhere you go — north, south, east, west — it’s legal for medical purposes. Yet, in Nebraska, we treat these people like they’re criminals. That’s what we’re going to choose today.”

Last year, supporters gathered 192,000 signatures to move the ballot measure forward, only to be thwarted by a last-minute lawsuit filed by Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. The state Supreme Court said the initiative was unconstitutional.

