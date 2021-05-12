Nebraska DMV warns of phone scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents about a scam that comprises unsolicited text messages from unknown phone numbers.

The texts state the recipients owe, or are owed, large sums of money from the DMV, and directs recipients to click a link. The DMV says not to click the link, but, if they do, residents should delete the messages immediately.

The department says it sometimes sends texts to residents with their permission, but would never send emails demanding or promising money.

“We are disheartened that DMV customers are being targeted by scammers and thieves,” said Rhonda Lahm, DMV director.

The department says the scam emails include “Office of DMV,” bad grammar, misspellings and punctuation, and links to illegitimate websites.

