Man arrested after threatening to kill people outside Hall of Justice

Corey J. Dodds
Corey J. Dodds(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he showed a knife and threatened to kill two people in a car.

On Tuesday at 1:37 p.m., officers responded to the Hall of Justice on a report of a victim who was being followed by a man who assaulted them. The man was later identified as 27-year-old Corey J. Dodds.

LPD said the 20-year-old victim explained that Dodds had elbowed them in the face while they were in his car, causing swelling on their lower lip and a small laceration.

Officers said the victim called a friend for help and got into their car but Dodds followed the victim into the friend’s car. The victim said Dodds produced a knife, threatened to “kill everyone,” and lunged towards the friend, a 66-year-old man, but never assaulted him.

Officers located Dodds as he was circling the Hall of Justice and as they tried to take him into custody, Dodds resisted arrest by locking his hands in front of him.

LPD said officers eventually placed Dodds’ hands behind his back, despite Dodd’s continued attempts to resist.

Police said officers recovered a knife from Dodds’ car suspected to be used in this incident.

Dodds was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges, assault charges, resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer.

