Gas stations run out of fuel, one charges $6.99 a gallon

By Brent Solomon
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency Tuesday due to the potential of gas shortages. Many in Central Virginia are already experiencing them.

Viewers flooded the NBC12 phone lines questioning whether a gas station on Williamsburg Road is price gouging. Over the course of the day, they say prices climbed to out-of-the-ordinary prices. Gas stations are not supposed to overcharge during a state of emergency.

There were long lines at gas stations all across the area Tuesday. Some places ran out of fuel.

While Tuesday’s national gas average stood at $2.98, people filled up at this Sunoco on Williamsburg Road for $3.24. But that’s not as bad as the situation one family faced.

“The price was posted at $2.79. He went in to pre-pay,” LaTonya Oliver explains that her 69-year-old father went to a BP gas station also on Williamsburg Road. She says, after he paid $60.

“He said ‘I only got 12 gallons’. The guy said ‘yeah, the price was $4.99’ although it was posted $2.79,” she said.

That’s when she showed up later. “Within an hour, the price was $6.59,” Oliver claims.

So NBC12 crews showed up, noticing signs saying “No Gas.” Two of the higher level gas options were covered up but the 87 level wasn’t. On it, the meter read $6.99.

“What about this that says 6.99?” NBC12 asked a man placing “No Gas” signs on the pumps.

“I don’t know. I have no idea. I don’t work here,” he replied.

NBC12 asked to speak with the person who does.

“So, can people buy gas here for $6.99?” NBC12 asked.

“No gas. No gas,” a store representative responded. He said he never charged anyone that amount. Shortly afterward, he asked the NBC12 crew to leave.

“People are kind of hurting in these times anyway just trying to find work and continue working, so not helping the community out at all, unfortunately,” gas seeker Tabita Whitlow said.

Oliver is just one of the numerous people who called NBC accusing that BP on Williamsburg Road of price gouging.

If you think a Virginia gas station is price gouging, you can report it to the Virginia Attorney General, HERE. You learn more about filing the report, HERE.

