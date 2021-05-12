ELECTION 2021: Omaha mayor, council race updates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. As of 9:10 p.m., here’s where the latest results on the most-watched city races stand.

Omaha Mayor

Incumbent Jean Stothert was leading challenger RJ Neary, 67% to 33%.

Omaha City Council

In Dist. 2, incumbent Ben Gray was trailing challenger Juanita Johnson, 47% to 53%.

In Dist. 3 and Dist. 5, voters are making their pick in races with no incumbent.

Dist. 3: Danny Begley leads Cammy Watkins 56% to 44%.

Dist. 5: Patrick Leahy trails Don Rowe 48% to 52%.

The Dist. 7 primary election saw a slim margin between incumbent Aimee Melton and challenger Sara Kohen. The latest results have Melton leading Kohen 51% to 49%.

