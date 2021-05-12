Advertisement

ELECTION 2021: Omaha mayor, council race updates

(KKTV)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. As of 9:10 p.m., here’s where the latest results on the most-watched city races stand.

Omaha Mayor

Incumbent Jean Stothert was leading challenger RJ Neary, 67% to 33%.

Omaha City Council

In Dist. 2, incumbent Ben Gray was trailing challenger Juanita Johnson, 47% to 53%.

In Dist. 3 and Dist. 5, voters are making their pick in races with no incumbent.

  • Dist. 3: Danny Begley leads Cammy Watkins 56% to 44%.
  • Dist. 5: Patrick Leahy trails Don Rowe 48% to 52%.

The Dist. 7 primary election saw a slim margin between incumbent Aimee Melton and challenger Sara Kohen. The latest results have Melton leading Kohen 51% to 49%.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS: Omaha general election

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Gabriella Laws, left, and Joshua Fithian appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning. Both...
Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer
Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Lamar Ferguson, 34, (left) and Mia Miller, 23, (right)
NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln
Family of Andrea Kuester shares her stroke story for others.
Omaha woman’s long road to recovery after stroke

Latest News

Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday debated a bill to protect meatpacking plant workers.
Nebraska advances virus protections for meatpacking workers
Nebraska moves toward creating school finance commission
Source: AP
GOP’s split halts push in Kansas for convention of states