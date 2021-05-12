David’s Evening Forecast - Another chilly night with rain chances increasing late Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday brought us much of the same weather the first two days of the week did: filtered sunshine, chilly morning temperatures, and afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s all made a return.

Despite a southerly wind, high pressure is keeping our air very dry with dew points in the 20s. Showers and storms have fired up in the Nebraska panhandle Wednesday afternoon, but the dry air in place over us should help fizzle the rain as it tries to march east overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap Wednesday night, with chilly lows back in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday (WOWT)

Outside of an isolated shower Thursday morning (primarily in central and northeast Nebraska), most of the day should be dry with highs warming into the upper-60s. A greater coverage of rain arrives late Thursday evening into the overnight hours.

Showers will linger – especially in Iowa – Friday morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will take hold with highs back in the lower-60s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

An active pattern continues over the weekend and into next workweek. At this time, the best chances for rain over the weekend will be during the morning and evening hours each day. You’ll want to keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans, but neither day will be a complete washout.

Despite the increase in rain chances through the long-range forecast, the trend is warmer with highs back in the 70s next week.

Trending warmer for the long-range forecast (WOWT)

