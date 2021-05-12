Advertisement

Creighton breaks ground on $75M medical education facility

By John Chapman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton University is setting itself up to become the nation’s largest educator of Catholic health professionals.

Wednesday, officials broke ground on a new home for Creighton’s School of Medicine. They say the C.L. Werner Center will change the west side of the school’s campus.

The $75 million, 130,000-square-foot center will be located near the Interstate 480/U.S. Highway 75 interchange with Cuming Street. Right now, that land is occupied by Creighton’s military science building and the Center for Health, Policy & Ethics, which will be relocated to another spot on campus.

CU officials tell 6 News a skywalk will connect the Werner Center to the Criss complex to the south. The Criss complex will undergo a $10 million renovation, bringing the total estimated cost of the project to $85 million.

The new five-story building is named for longtime Creighton supporters CL and Rachel Werner.

Officials hope to have the new facility open by Fall 2023, and expect that 5,900 students and staff will use the building each year.

