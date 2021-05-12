Advertisement

Congressman Bacon responds to GOP’s ousting of Rep. Cheney from leadership post

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.(WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd District, responded Wednesday to the GOP’s ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney as House Conference Chair.

Meeting behind closed doors, GOP lawmakers needed less than 20 minutes and a voice vote to remove the Wyoming congresswoman from her job as their No. 3 House leader.

After the vote, Bacon said in a statement sent to 6 News that she had a right to speak her mind, but that House Republican leaders also needed to be “united on messaging and vision.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION 2021: Mayor Stothert wins third term
Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
“It’s critical. We have to close for the month so I can get some people hired,” says Elizabeth...
Iowa will end pandemic related unemployment, businesses say it’s not enough to help with hiring crisis
Pickup stolen by two people in Sarpy County
Lamar Ferguson, 34, (left) and Mia Miller, 23, (right)
NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln

Latest News

ELECTION 2021: Mayor Stothert wins third term
Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday debated a bill to protect meatpacking plant workers.
Nebraska advances virus protections for meatpacking workers
Nebraska moves toward creating school finance commission