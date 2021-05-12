Congressman Bacon responds to GOP’s ousting of Rep. Cheney from leadership post

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd District, responded Wednesday to the GOP’s ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney as House Conference Chair.

Meeting behind closed doors, GOP lawmakers needed less than 20 minutes and a voice vote to remove the Wyoming congresswoman from her job as their No. 3 House leader.

After the vote, Bacon said in a statement sent to 6 News that she had a right to speak her mind, but that House Republican leaders also needed to be “united on messaging and vision.”

“I respect Rep. Cheney and defend her right as a Congresswoman to speak her mind. Right now, I believe the House GOP strategy must be forward thinking, instead of continually re-litigating the past. We should be united on messaging and vision, and that is the role of the House Conference Chair. We should be focused on the massive federal spending and proposed tax increases, protecting Israel and our allies, securing our borders, reopening our economy and the terrible far left agenda Speaker Pelosi is ramming through the House on party line votes. I will continue to serve Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional district without compromising my beliefs and policies that I promised to our constituents.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

