Congressman Bacon responds to GOP’s ousting of Rep. Cheney from leadership post
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s 2nd District, responded Wednesday to the GOP’s ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney as House Conference Chair.
Meeting behind closed doors, GOP lawmakers needed less than 20 minutes and a voice vote to remove the Wyoming congresswoman from her job as their No. 3 House leader.
After the vote, Bacon said in a statement sent to 6 News that she had a right to speak her mind, but that House Republican leaders also needed to be “united on messaging and vision.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
