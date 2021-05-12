At least one person dead in crash at 70th and Cornhusker, intersection closed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least one person is dead in a crash involving a dump truck and SUV near 70th and Cornhusker, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

LPD said Traffic Reconstruction Experts are investigating the crash.

In a tweet, LPD said the intersection will be closed for hours.

LPD, LFR, and NSP are on the scene of a fatality accident at N 70th Street and Cornhusker Hwy. Both roads will be shut down for several hours. Please avoid the area. #lpd via @lpd_duty pic.twitter.com/pl88gXts17 — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 12, 2021

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol were dispatched to the scene at 70th and Havelock just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a 10/11 NOW crew on scene, part of the dump truck was on its side.

Traffic was halted at 70th Street and Cornhusker Highway and diverted in all directions. Avoid the area if possible.

LFR and LPD were on scene of a second crash involving two vans at Touzalin and Havelock. Traffic was turned around at the intersection.

Traffic being turned around at Touzalin and Havelock for a second crash involving two vans. (KOLN)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.