Advertisement

Are Tyson roosters to blame for chicken shortage?

Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their...
Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.(Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chicken is in short supply and Tyson is partly blaming its roosters.

The company says it tried out a new kind and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.

So, Tyson is going back to the original kind of male birds it used to use.

But It’s not just the love lives of its birds that are causing the shortage.

Tyson says a winter storm affected its operations in Texas.

The company has also had trouble retaining workers since poultry plants have been in COVID-19 hotspots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION 2021: Mayor Stothert wins third term; four council races close
Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Lamar Ferguson, 34, (left) and Mia Miller, 23, (right)
NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln
“It’s critical. We have to close for the month so I can get some people hired,” says Elizabeth...
Iowa will end pandemic related unemployment, businesses say it’s not enough to help with hiring crisis
Pickup stolen by two people in Sarpy County

Latest News

FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and up
Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado, officials said.
Two planes collide mid-air in Colorado, officials say
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on US vaccination progress