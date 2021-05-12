72nd and Applewood traffic light project underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Signs and cones have been alerting drivers of an upcoming construction project on 72nd at Applewood Drive for about a week. Now that project has officially started.

According to a 2019 study of the intersection, roughly 20,000 cars go through per day, but, unfortunately, turning off of Applewood can be quite the challenge.

Jeff Thompson, Papillion Public Works director, said the intersection has had about 17 accidents between 2014 and 2019. Adding a new traffic light will make the turns safer, he said, but officials also are thinking about pedestrians.

“There will also be improvements to the intersection to allow for ADA ramps and crosswalks,” Thompson said

There are lights on either side of this intersection at Highway 370 and also Cedardale. But, Thompson said, the lights will now have timers on them.

“So all three of these signals will talk to one another to try to help us control traffic through here a little more smoothly and provide a safer crossing, and approach conditions for this intersection,” he said.

In the meantime, the outside lanes will be restricted while crews get set up, Thompson said.

“There will be some congestion through here, for sure, for a little while, just to provide safe working conditions for the construction crews,” he said.

So drivers should merge left, slow down a bit, and their commutes should be back to full speed just a short block away.

