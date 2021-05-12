40 paintball guns stolen from Omaha metro business

NEAR MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - Through the pandemic, there’s been an outdoor recreational activity that hasn’t shut down.

But the survival of one small business has been jeopardized by a different pandemic.

Friends are ready to release some frustration at the Husker Paintball Adventures after all the restrictions they endured during the pandemic.

$40 and 500 paintballs will let players take aim at a few hours of outdoor excitement.

“It’s fun and exciting too.”

But owner Nick Stephens has been forced to cut back on reservations.

“Yeah because we’re short on guns now,” said Stephens, Husker Paintball Adventures.

40 paintball guns were stolen when thieves broke into Nick’s storage trailer parked on the street by his Omaha home.

“They stole half our guns. If you guys see any of these on the streets, let me know. HP engraved on the side of them,” said Stephens.

Paintball guns worth up to $125 each and not insured, so Nick estimates he will take out about a $5,000 hit. He hopes by putting the theft out on social media and in the paintball community will put a bullseye on those thieves and maybe get his stolen paintball guns back.

Most players rent the paintball guns.

“Yeah it mostly hurts the business, and it hurts us because now we have to schedule games out instead of having people just come down whenever they want,” said Scott Dufault, Paintball Referee.

Players understand the impact of so many missing paintball guns.

“It just takes away from his business and takes away from the fun for everyone who comes,” said Paintball Player.

The loss of half of his arsenal leaves the owner worried that his summer income will be way off target.

The owner of Husker Paintball Adventures is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the return of the stolen paintball guns.

