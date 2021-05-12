3BALL OMAHA is in Los Angeles training for potential Olympic run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the addition 3x3 basketball to the summer Olympics four players from Omaha trying to make a run to Toyko. Even if that does not happen they are training with the national team helping them prepare for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria.

Steffon Bradford, Klaye Rowe, Trey Bardsley and Malik Hluchoweckyj are the four players on the 3BALL Omaha roster. They can all become members of Team USA over the next month. As it is now though they are at the Red Bull USA Basketball 3X Training Camp in Los Angeles helping Team USA prepare for the qualifying tournament that starts May 26th.

To summarize, first USA needs to qualify for the Olympics and then if that happens the roster can change and it could include a player on 3BALL Omaha.

