Tuesday May 11 COVID-19 update: North Omaha churches hosting vaccination clinics

Douglas County planning clinics at churches

The Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday that it has been working with churches in north Omaha to schedule the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Saturday, May 15: Get vaccinated at Morning Star Baptist, located at 2019 Burdette St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18: Get vaccinated at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 6340 N. 30th St., from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19: Get vaccinated at the drive-through clinic at Salem Baptist Church, at 3131 Lake St., from 4-7 p,m.

Thursday, May 20: Get vaccinated at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, located at 5555 Larimore Ave., from 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 22: Get vaccinated at New Life Presbyterian Church, at 4060 Pratt St., from 11-3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome at these clinics, DCHD said, but appointments can also be made via the health department website.

Douglas County cases update

Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19, and a total of 71,345 since the start of the pandemic. To date, the county has confirmed 64,223 have recovered from COVID-19.

The rolling seven-day average is 68 cases — less than half what it was a month ago.

The local COVID-19 death toll remains at 706.

DCHD also reported that local hospitals were 76% full, with 358 beds available; and ICUs were 69% occupied, with 107 beds available.

The health department also reported that 73 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 of them in ICUs and 12 on ventilators. DCHD is also monitoring seven more patients for signs of COVID-19.

Pace of virus vaccinations slows significantly in Nebraska

(AP) - The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Nebraska has slowed significantly over the past month.

The state said 49,016 vaccine doses were administered in Nebraska last week. That continues the steady decline seen in recent weeks when roughly 70,000 and 93,000 doses were administered.

The latest weekly total of vaccine doses is less than one-quarter of the mid-April peak of 211,057 doses in a single week. Health officials said 49.9% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has now been vaccinated.

The state reported 411 new virus cases and one death Tuesday to give Nebraska a total of 221,911 cases and 2,247 deaths.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

NORTH OMAHA: Vaccinations will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

