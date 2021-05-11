Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy skies keep it cool again. Watching rain chances to end the week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s out the door. There are a few 30s showing up north of the metro but overall the frost likely won’t be very widespread this morning if any does develop.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies will be with us the majority of the day today helping to keep the afternoon cool once again. Highs will make it into the lower 60s. East wind will thankfully be light all day.

There is a small chance of a shower south of I-80 this afternoon but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

Watch for an isolated shower or storm to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening as well but those too should be fairly spotty.

Thursday will be a little warm thanks to a little more sun but more rain and thicker clouds are set to move in by Friday morning.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

