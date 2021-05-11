Reynolds: Iowa will end $300 federal unemployment benefit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that Iowa will join a bevy of Republican-led states ending pandemic-related federal programs that give extra cash to unemployed workers.

Reynolds announced the change Tuesday in a news release, saying the state will end the federal boosts, including an additional $300-a-week unemployment payment.

Reynolds said in the announcement that the benefits are keeping people from returning the work and are hindering the state’s economy — a charge echoed by Republican governors in several other states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Montana, and South Carolina.

Reynolds said the benefits will end June 12.

