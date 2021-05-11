Advertisement

Omaha Police issue warning about phone scam claiming to be OPD

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday were warning residents of a phone scam claiming to come from the department.

According to a social media post on the official OPD Facebook account, the scammers claim to be with OPD and ask for personal or financial information, or both.

INFO: Omaha Police Department tips for safer seniors

“The Omaha Police Department will NEVER call requesting donations, banking, or personal information over the phone,” the post states.

OPD reminds residents not to share their Social Security number, date of birth, driver’s license number, credit or debit card information, bank account numbers, and so on.

It has been brought to our attention that citizens have been receiving phone calls from Scammers claiming to be with OPD...

Posted by Omaha Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Gabriella Laws, left, and Joshua Fithian appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning. Both...
Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer
Family of Andrea Kuester shares her stroke story for others.
Omaha woman’s long road to recovery after stroke
Gabriella Laws, 18, (left) and Joshua Fithian, 18, (right).
Woman, boyfriend charged with January attack on her father in Papillion

Latest News

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gives a report on the local COVID-19 response to...
Douglas County continues plans for youth COVID-19 vaccinations
Cristhian Bahena Rivera appears in a Poweshiek County Courtroom in August 2018. (POOL PHOTO)
Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial
Omaha Everyday: Creighton Therapy and Wellness
Omaha Everyday: Creighton Therapy and Wellness
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses the state Wednesday during a press conference.
Reynolds: Iowa will end $300 federal unemployment benefit