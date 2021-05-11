Omaha Police issue warning about phone scam claiming to be OPD

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Tuesday were warning residents of a phone scam claiming to come from the department.

According to a social media post on the official OPD Facebook account, the scammers claim to be with OPD and ask for personal or financial information, or both.

“The Omaha Police Department will NEVER call requesting donations, banking, or personal information over the phone,” the post states.

OPD reminds residents not to share their Social Security number, date of birth, driver’s license number, credit or debit card information, bank account numbers, and so on.

It has been brought to our attention that citizens have been receiving phone calls from Scammers claiming to be with OPD... Posted by Omaha Police Department on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.