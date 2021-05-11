Advertisement

NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mid-morning car chase on Monday ends with two people from Minnesota arrested.

The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested the driver, Lamar Ferguson, 34, of Saint Paul for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance. They also arrested Mia Miller, 23, of Columbia Heights for possession of a controlled substance.

Troopers started a pursuit after a Kia Forte didn’t stop for the attempted traffic stop and continued speeding over 100 miles per hour. The troopers were able to find the car’s location of going east near mile marker 430 after NSP pilots initially found the car between Lincoln and Omaha.

The car voluntarily stopped by mile marker 424 after going west on I-80 for many miles and even going through the median of the Gretna interchange near mile marker 432. Ferguson and Miller were taken without incident and are lodged in Sarpy County.

Deputies of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit earlier when the car left during a traffic stop and continue through Lincoln on I-80 east. They stopped the chase and alerted the NSP Aviation Support Divison around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say there could be additional charges in connection with the Seward County chase.

