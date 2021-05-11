Neighbors continue fight to keep Council Bluffs street open in court

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs neighborhood will get to fight another round against the city.

People who live around the Charles E Lakin YMCA want to keep Baughn Street open. The YMCA wants to close the street to make way for extra parking and a play area.

In court today, city attorneys said neighbors are trying to undo the city council’s decision to close Baughn Street. The Council Bluffs City Council voted months ago to sell Baughn Street to the YMCA for extra parking and a playground.

Plans have been drawn up and as far as the city is concerned, it’s a done deal. Neighbors who live near the street hired an attorney and filed for a temporary injunction.

The city filed a motion to dismiss the case.

“Basically saying that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear this and the court decided today that it wants to hear those arguments before it gets to the ultimate question which is can the city convey bond street to the YMCA,” said Alison Kanne, an attorney for neighbors.

For now, the street will remain open, the city can’t close the sale of the street and the street can’t be demolished until a full hearing on the matter is held.

“We feel like justice has been served today. We are going to be ready to make those arguments in a couple of weeks here and we look forward to making those arguments to the court.”

Neighbors have been fighting to keep the street open since late October. They believe closing Baughn Street will increase traffic on other streets in the area and create a safety issue for children crossing those streets to get to the new park.

There have been hearings on the matter but some neighbors say there were not enough.

“This is a serious issue, it’s a safety issue. If you have to discuss it three more times why not, decisions can be made that are wrong and I think this decision was wrong. We just want to be heard, I mean we just want to be heard,” said Tony Beraldi, Committee to Keep Baughn Street Open.

The hearing is set for June 4 and attorneys for the City of Council Bluffs say they will not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.