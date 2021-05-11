Advertisement

Nebraska could let state banks offer cryptocurrency services

By GRANT SCHULTE
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska banks that want to cash in on the cryptocurrency tech craze could start offering services to customers who own Bitcoin and other digital assets under a bill backed by state lawmakers.

Senators advanced the measure, 39-1, through the first of three required votes in the Legislature. The measure would make Nebraska the second state to create a formal charter for “cryptobanks,” allowing them to help facilitate transactions.

The first state was Wyoming, which chartered its first institution in September.

Cryptocurrencies are an online form of money that are stored and tracked using a decentralized network of independent computers, which make transactions extremely secure and easy to verify.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Gabriella Laws, 18, (left) and Joshua Fithian, 18, (right).
Woman, boyfriend charged with January attack on her father in Papillion
Lincoln Police find missing juvenile
Gabriella Laws, left, and Joshua Fithian appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning. Both...
Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer
Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law

Latest News

Douglas County reaches milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations
Keno parlor cellphone betting cut from bill - 6:30 pm
Keno parlor cellphone betting cut from bill - 6:30 pm
Progress toward full vaccinations - 6:30 pm
Progress toward full vaccinations - 6:30 pm
Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge