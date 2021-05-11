Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested with meth, marijuana and tomahawk in car

Isaac R. Johnson
Isaac R. Johnson(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found meth, marijuana and a tomahawk inside a car after it was involved in a crash.

Around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a car crash near 40th and O Streets.

LPD said responding officers found that a car had hit a light pole and they saw an open bottle of whiskey in the car.

During a search of the car, LPD said officers found 56 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of marijuana, empty plastic bags, a digital scale, seven cell phones, glass pipes, a syringe and a tomahawk.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as 31-year-old Isaac R. Johnson, who is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, driving during suspension, open alcohol container in vehicle and careless driving.

