Lightning strike leaves Ralston complex powerless for four days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to imagine living without electricity, but that’s what some Ralston residents did for several days.

A lightning strike caused the outage and residents are angered by the complex’s lack of urgent action.

Jordan Halstead lives at the Fireside Village Apartments near 81st and Harrison with her five-year-old son. Going days without power hasn’t been easy, she says.

“We were sitting in the dark last night making shadow puppets, we’re trying to make the best of it but it’s not okay. At all.”

Jordan’s upstairs neighbor, Keirsten Schmieding, hasn’t been able to make her own meal or take a hot shower since last week.

“We’ve been running my car to charge phones, batteries have been charged at work, both me and my brother have taken them to our jobs to charge stuff.”

The outages started after a transformer behind the building was struck by lightning last week. OPPD came out and fixed the problem, but residents say just hours later the power went out again.

OPPD returned again to fix it, but the next day they woke up once again without power.

“We’ve been without power since Saturday. [We get] just a run around from the complex, you know they say ‘we’ve got someone to work on it,’ or ‘we have a meeting with this or that person’ but it took for us to start calling people for them to start saying ‘okay we’re getting a generator for you,’ and that’s four days now.”

OPPD tells 6 News they did all they could, but the strike fried wires that lead from the power pole into the building, making it the apartment complex’s responsibility to repair. Residents share emails sent to them by apartment staff with 6 News.

On May 8, the day the power went out, an email reads, “As as now, we just have to wait and see how we repair this weather related damage and how long it will take. We will send another email out once we know something.”

On May 9, an email from the complex told residents an electrician came out to assess the damage, but that they were still determining the course of action as repairs that are made must be up to safety codes.

On May 10, the complex admitted they are unable to say when the power would be back on. The email continues, “Many residents chose over the weekend to make other arrangements until then.”

Residents say more should have been done by the complex to help those who were without power and the means to stay somewhere else.

“We asked what are we supposed to do about housing and they sent an email saying that some people chose to find somewhere else to stay and that was it, so they’re pretty much telling us we have to figure it out,” Halstead says.

“They’re not even offering to help cover the perishables we lost, they’re not offering to put us up in another room just to shower or cook food, you know,” Schmieding says.

A generator appeared outside the building around 1 p.m. Tuesday, after Halstead contacted the Ralston city administrator. She believes reaching out to the city is what got things rolling and started providing solutions.

By 3 p.m., the generator, a temporary fix, had the power in the building back on.

“This should have been done instantly. Not today. We’re going on like day four you know, it’s now Tuesday,” Schmieding says.

An email Tuesday from the Fireside Village management sent to 6 News by residents says, “This is a temporary fix, as we continue to work with OPPD, the City of Ralston, and the electrician to rewire the entire building.”

Schmieding says she wishes the complex would have addressed why a generator wasn’t provided much sooner than Tuesday.

So now, residents like Halstead and Schmieding wait for a more permanent solution.

6 News reached out to the complex and were told they’re doing all they can to fix the problem ASAP, but no formal statement on the next steps was ever provided.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.