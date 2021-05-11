Advertisement

Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial

Cristhian Bahena Rivera appears in a Poweshiek County Courtroom in August 2018. (POOL PHOTO)
Cristhian Bahena Rivera appears in a Poweshiek County Courtroom in August 2018. (POOL PHOTO)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The public will be able to watch the trial of the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts — but not in person.

Citing COVID-19 protocols, Judge Joel Yates said in an order dated Monday that members of the public and news media will not be allowed to attend the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera that starts next week. But he said news outlets can operate remote-controlled video cameras to broadcast the proceedings live on the internet or television.

Rivera is expected to stand trial beginning Monday in Davenport for first-degree murder in the death of Tibbetts, 20, who disappeared in July 2018 while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Gabriella Laws, left, and Joshua Fithian appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning. Both...
Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer
Family of Andrea Kuester shares her stroke story for others.
Omaha woman’s long road to recovery after stroke
Gabriella Laws, 18, (left) and Joshua Fithian, 18, (right).
Woman, boyfriend charged with January attack on her father in Papillion

Latest News

Omaha Everyday: Creighton Therapy and Wellness
Omaha Everyday: Creighton Therapy and Wellness
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds addresses the state Wednesday during a press conference.
Reynolds: Iowa will end $300 federal unemployment benefit
Compost controversy: Residents complain of odor - 10 pm
Smelly dispute between compost facility and nearby residents calls for state to step in
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy skies keep it cool again. Watching rain chances to end the week.