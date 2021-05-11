Advertisement

Iowa woman convicted of killing estranged hubby’s girlfriend

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman who killed her estranged husband’s girlfriend has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

A Marion County jury deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before convicting Michelle Boat in the May 2020 death of 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough in Pella. Prosecutors say Boat stabbed Mondabough because she was dating Boat’s husband.

The couple was married for 20 years before Boat’s husband left her. Boat’s attorney acknowledged during the trial that Boat killed Mondabough, but he asked the jury to convict her of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Boat faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Gabriella Laws, left, and Joshua Fithian appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning. Both...
Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer
Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Family of Andrea Kuester shares her stroke story for others.
Omaha woman’s long road to recovery after stroke
Lamar Ferguson, 34, (left) and Mia Miller, 23, (right)
NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln

Latest News

Jury acquits ex-Iowa teacher of sexually exploiting student
Tuesday, May 11th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Ex-school board member facing charges shows up at meeting
Douglas County election commissioner prioritizes security on, before Election Day