Advertisement

Ex-school board member facing charges shows up at meeting

(AP IMAGES)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) - A former Miden Public Schools board member already facing trespassing and disturbing the peace charges showed up maskless at the latest school board meeting and had to be repeatedly asked to leave.

The Kearney Hub reports that former board member Katie Sinsel took a seat at the board’s table before its Monday night meeting and was repeatedly asked by Superintendent James Widdifield to put on a mask or to leave the building. She did eventually leave.

Sinsel showed up despite having been voted off the board on April 26 over her refusal to wear a mask. NTV reported that Sinsel was charged following an April 12 meeting at which she was accused of being disruptive and disorderly.

Her preliminary hearing is set for July 8.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Gabriella Laws, left, and Joshua Fithian appeared in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning. Both...
Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer
Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Family of Andrea Kuester shares her stroke story for others.
Omaha woman’s long road to recovery after stroke
Lamar Ferguson, 34, (left) and Mia Miller, 23, (right)
NSP arrest two Minnesotans after car chase between Omaha and Lincoln

Latest News

Iowa woman convicted of killing estranged hubby’s girlfriend
Jury acquits ex-Iowa teacher of sexually exploiting student
Tuesday, May 11th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Douglas County election commissioner prioritizes security on, before Election Day