Douglas County reaches milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Halfway there. Douglas County officials confirmed Monday that 50% of those 16 and older are now fully vaccinated.

Health officials say it’s a milestone worth celebrating, but that there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“It’s very great news, we’re really doing well, we’re not done yet,” said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, Senior Epidemiologist for the Douglas County Health Department.

“It’s a terrific milestone and we do need to celebrate our success, but we cannot get complacent, and we still have a long ways to go,” UNMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Mark Rupp says.

Over the weekend, Douglas County passed the halfway point. The COVID-19 dashboard showing that 51.9% of residents 16+ have received both COVID-19 doses.

And not far behind is the rest of the state. The state-wide COVID-19 dashboard says 49.6% of Nebraskans 16+ are fully vaccinated as well.

In terms of the next milestone, O’Keefe says they want to bring it all home.

“Our goal from the beginning has been 100%, you know we don’t have any interim ones, we’re just trying to push as fast as we can,” she says.

The county health department says they’re now focusing on shifting their approach when it comes to vaccinating residents. Mobile targeted clinics will be the main push, rather than large public ones.

In other terms, bringing the vaccine to you instead of you coming to the vaccine.

“The people who wanted to get vaccinated badly have already come and done that but we also know there’s another group that would get vaccinated if it was convenient, if they’re able to, if it was located near where they live or work, so that’s why we’re shifting our methods,” O’Keefe says.

Experts like O’Keefe and Rupp say this is how we will vaccinate the next 50%, a group that’s likely to be much tougher than the first 50%. Both also say it’s not a good idea for people to turn down the vaccine because they assume those around them have now already gotten it.

“You don’t know how many other people have that same mindset,” said O’Keefe.

Dr. Rupp says there are many others in the community that depend on healthier people around them to get the shots.

“We do have immuno-suppressed patients who may not respond to the vaccine in a robust fashion and may not get protection like a normal healthy person with an operative immunological system and therefore it’s really incumbent on all of us to do our part and protect them,” he says.

These local health leaders say they’re fully prepared to vaccinate the next 50% to help life return to normal and to achieve herd immunity.

