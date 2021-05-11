Advertisement

Douglas County continues plans for youth COVID-19 vaccinations

Clinics to begin offering adults their choice of vaccine on Friday.
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gives a report on the local COVID-19 response to the county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021.(WOWT)
By Emily Dwire
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the heels of the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12 to 15 years old, Douglas County is getting a better idea of when the shots will be available in our community.

Dr. Adi Pour told the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that vaccines for the younger age group should begin later this week and early next week.

Dr. Pour said she’s encouraging pediatricians with Boys Town and Children’s hospitals to help with the vaccines because some families may have more trust in their personal doctors.

But like other age groups, vaccines for the younger kids will also be available at community clinics.

“If a mom feels she’s pretty convinced this is the right thing to do, has no questions, she can come to our community clinics,” Dr. Pour said. “But for those who have questions, I would encourage them to go to their trusted source who is their pediatrician.”

Dr. Pour said the health department has already helped several pediatric offices sign up to become COVID-19 vaccine providers.

More than 51% of the eligible population in Douglas County has been vaccinated. But last week, the county reported a decrease in cases, hospitalizations, and testing.

With the health department still aiming for herd immunity by the Fourth of July, they’re continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated. Several walk-in clinics are still open, church food banks will be utilized as vaccine sites, and this Friday the health department is testing out a new method at its offices.

“They can walk in and choose what vaccine they want: Pfizer, J&J, or Moderna. It’s the first time that we’re doing it — I’m excited to see,” Dr. Pour said. “There’s no excuse anymore for individuals not to get vaccinated.”

Dr. Pour also addressed the variants in our community, saying she is less concerned about the UK variant, but that health officials continue to monitor the more contagious Brazilian variant closely.

Also on Tuesday, Dr. Pour said she was OK with the Omaha mask ordinance being lifted, but would have like another month.

“I would’ve been happier with another month so we could continue with vaccines,” she said. “But people still need to take precautions, especially when they’re inside with a large group of people they don’t know.”

