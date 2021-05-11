David’s Evening Forecast - Staying cool with increased rain chances later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday started off on another chilly note, with temperatures in the lower-40s along and south of I-80, and lows in the 30s off to the north of the Metro. A mix of sun and high clouds allowed temperatures to warm into the lower-60s by the afternoon with an easterly wind. Both our highs and lows are about 10° below-normal for this time of year.

However, with dry skies, the weather has been cooperative for those heading to the polls today!

Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday (WOWT)

High clouds will stick with us overnight, keeping temperatures in the Metro from falling past the lower-40s. However, as had been the case the past two nights, areas off to the west and northwest could drop into the mid to upper-30s. Here, a Frost Advisory is in place.

Temperatures could drop as low as the mid-30s Tuesday night for counties within the Frost Advisory (WOWT)

Much of the same is expected Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-60s. A very spotty shower or storm is possible to the west of Omaha during the afternoon/evening, but most of us should stay dry. Southerly winds will warm us into the mid to upper-60s Thursday before greater rain chances return.

Showers and storms look to move in from the northwest Thursday evening. The best coverage of rain will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning, with highs falling a few degrees Friday afternoon as a result of continued cloud cover.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

