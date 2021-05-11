Advertisement

Bond set for $100,000 for Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A 47-year-old Omaha man who coaches soccer in Gretna and for Papillion-La Vista schools made his first appearance in court Tuesday on a charge of child enticement.

Arrested Monday afternoon, Kyle Marek is facing the Class 1D felony charge after electronic communications were sent to a child. Tuesday afternoon, his bond was set for $100,000. Marek was also ordered to have no contact with anyone ages 18 and younger outside those in his own household.

If convicted, the felony charge carries a mandatory minimum three-year sentence and a maximum of 50 years, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Marek coaches soccer in Gretna and Papillion.

