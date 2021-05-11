Bond set for $100,000 for Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A 47-year-old Omaha man who coaches soccer in Gretna and for Papillion-La Vista schools made his first appearance in court Tuesday on a charge of child enticement.

Arrested Monday afternoon, Kyle Marek is facing the Class 1D felony charge after electronic communications were sent to a child. Tuesday afternoon, his bond was set for $100,000. Marek was also ordered to have no contact with anyone ages 18 and younger outside those in his own household.

If convicted, the felony charge carries a mandatory minimum three-year sentence and a maximum of 50 years, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Marek coaches soccer in Gretna and Papillion.

