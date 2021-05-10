Woman’s body found along I-35 in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An investigation continues after a woman’s body was found near Interstate 35 in West Des Moines.

KCCI-TV reports that a passerby found the remains off the shoulder of the roadway just before noon Sunday. Police later identified the woman as 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell of Oskaloosa.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Waddell may have been hit by a vehicle the night before. An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.