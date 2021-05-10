Teen’s homemade goodies help dozens in Omaha metro celebrate Mother’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 17-year-old Grace Scott has been using her baking skills to help people celebrate holidays like Mother’s Day with cupcakes, cookies, cheesecakes, and more. All made from scratch in her own kitchen.

The Elkhorn high school student’s passion for baking developed as a child. Her mother says she was always causing trouble in the kitchen mixing ingredients and making her siblings and parents eat them. Then she began working at Culinary Kids in Elkhorn, where she helped younger kids learn to bake, too.

One day, her dad suggested the idea of making holiday boxes filled with her homemade goodies and selling them to family and friends. But the project quickly grew.

“We sat down, mapped out some fun flavors and what we could do and it exploded in a second,” Grace says. “I did not expect it at all, it was days of baking, hours and hours and hours of decorating cupcakes, it was hundreds of cupcakes, it was crazy and I was like, ‘wow, I can actually do this.’”

For Mother’s Day, her goodie boxes were inspired of course by her own mother.

“I did coffee espresso bars because my mama loves her coffee and then I just did floral cupcakes cause I thought that was a staple in a box,” she says.

Each box was complete with mini raspberry cheesecakes and candies. Dozens of orders poured in.

For Mother’s Day, she sold close to 50 boxes and in February, her Valentine’s Day boxes sold close to 100.

Soon, her whole house was part of the operation. Boxes everywhere and cookies and cupcakes spread out across the table waiting to be decorated.

Grace says it was overwhelming at first.

“I had those moments of like, screw it I’m done! I’m refunding these people I can’t do this.”

But, her love for baking kept her from quitting and she carried on.

“It was so exciting and relieving to be able to sit down, all the orders were picked up and I was like, ‘I did it, I’m good, I’m done!”

Grace doesn’t just do holiday boxes, either. She takes special orders for birthdays, graduations, and other special events.

The high school junior says after she graduates from Elkhorn, she hopes to attend Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, where they have a top ten Culinary Arts program and state-of-the-art facilities. And even further down the road, Grace hopes to turn this small business into a bigger one.

“I’ll probably end up somewhere a little warmer, but I definitely want a bakery, end game.”

Grace’s baking business can be found on Instagram at @gmariebaking.

