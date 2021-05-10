Teens face charges in Sarpy County Court after man beaten with meat tenderizer

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Two teens made their first appearances in Sarpy County Court on Monday morning in connection with the beating of the 59-year-old father of one of them.

Both Gabriella Laws, 18, and Joshua Fithian, 18, are facing five charges each, including first-degree attempted murder of Laws’ father who was allegedly beaten with a meat tenderizer. They are also facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bond was set at $1 million/10% each. Laws and Fithian is ordered not to have contact with two relatives residing at the family home.

Laws is scheduled to appear in court on June 1. Laws and her public defender noted in the court appearance Monday that she is pregnant.

During his court appearance, Fithian broke down crying as the charges against him were read.

According to the operations manager with Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office, Shannon Eustice, Fithian was appointed to the Alternate Public Defender because he is a co-defendant of Laws.

Eustice said, “our office wouldn’t be able to represent them both since they are charged with committing a crime together.”

