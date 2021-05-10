Started great, ended great as the Huskers beat Rutgers 7-6 in 13 innings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite a long drought of 11 scoreless innings, the Huskers take three of four in New jersey against both Rutgers and Indiana. The first two games were against the Hoosiers, the final two were against the Scarlet Knights with the last one this morning.

Nebraska did not have a case of Mondays, not even close, starting the game with a six-run first inning. A massive lead right out of the gate but it does not guarantee a win and the Scarlet Knights chipped away with runs in the first two innings. They also added three more in the seventh inning to tie the game at six.

Nobody scored in the eighth or ninth innings, in fact, nobody scored in the tenth, eleventh, or twelfth. In the thirteenth, though it all changed, Griffin Everitt delivered a game-winning RBI single. After grabbing that 7-6 advantage the Huskers retired Rutgers in order in the bottom half to end the game.

With the victory, Nebraska (23-11) pulls to within a half-game of first-place Indiana. Northwestern is scheduled to come to Lincoln this weekend, the Wildcats did pause team activities on April 30th, for Nebraska’s sake hopefully they are healthy because the Huskers need as many wins as possible in the tight Big Ten race.

