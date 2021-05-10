Advertisement

Second man sentenced for driving car toward police building

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - A second man has been sentenced for trying to drive a vehicle into the public safety building in Muscatine, Iowa, in August.

KWQC-TV reports that 22-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo and his 25-year-old brother, Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, both pleaded guilty in March to several charges.

Marc Castillo was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. His brother was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison.

Police reports say surveillance video shows the two aim a vehicle at a glassed area where officers were working in the pre-dawn hours. The men jumped out as the vehicle continued toward the building.

No one was hurt.

