Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested an Omaha man who coaches soccer in Gretna and for Papillion-La Vista schools.

Kyle Marek, 47, is facing a charge of child enticement, a Class 1D felony, after electronic communications were sent to a child. If convicted, the felony charge carries a mandatory minimum three-year sentence and a maximum of 50 years, according to the release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

Marek coaches soccer at Gretna Elite Academy and is an assistant soccer coach for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, the release states.

Papillion-La Vista High School administrators sent a letter to the school’s soccer families:

Attention Soccer Parents Important Message from PLHS: We wanted to let you know that we were just informed that Mr. Kyle Marek, JV Girls Soccer Coach at PLHS, was arrested this afternoon. Concerns were shared with the school district about Mr. Marek’s inappropriate communication with a student. We immediately contacted the police and began our own investigation. The police investigation has resulted in an arrest. We understand that this information is concerning. We would encourage you to share this information with your child so they don’t hear it from other sources. We want each of you to know that we are here to provide additional supports for your student. Ms. Sheryl Vansteenbergen, PLHS Counselor, is available if students need to visit. We are also here to support you in any way possible. If you need anything, please contact Mr. Jason Ryan, Assistant Principal/Athletic & Activities Director, or Principal Kalina.

