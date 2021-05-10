Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly start to the week as we wait for a warming trend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll step out the door to another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Take a coat for the morning but you won’t need it for the afternoon. We’ll be able to warm some this afternoon even as the high clouds increase.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the 60s are likely most of the week as we see a subtle warming trend this week. We should have highs in the 70s this time of year on average.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Overall, rain chances are limited this week until we get to Thursday night when the next round of showers and storms enters the forecast from the northwest.

Thursday Night Rain (WOWT)

This starts what is likely to be warm and more active weather pattern heading into next week. This will likely increase the opportunities for severe weather in area as well.

