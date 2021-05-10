Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Chilly start to the week as we wait for a warming trend

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll step out the door to another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Take a coat for the morning but you won’t need it for the afternoon. We’ll be able to warm some this afternoon even as the high clouds increase.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Highs in the 60s are likely most of the week as we see a subtle warming trend this week. We should have highs in the 70s this time of year on average.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Overall, rain chances are limited this week until we get to Thursday night when the next round of showers and storms enters the forecast from the northwest.

Thursday Night Rain
Thursday Night Rain(WOWT)

This starts what is likely to be warm and more active weather pattern heading into next week. This will likely increase the opportunities for severe weather in area as well.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Lincoln Police find missing juvenile
Gabriella Laws, 18, (left) and Joshua Fithian, 18, (right).
Woman and her boyfriend charged with attacking her father
Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday, May 9th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Patchy frost possible overnight
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost possible Sunday night. Cool start to the week!
Sunday forecast - Omaha
Mallory’s Mother’s Day Forecast - Lingering mist early Sunday. More PM sun but staying cool!