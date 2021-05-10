Recent interest in Pokémon cards causes a spike in demand

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who sell and trade Pokémon cards say the game has always been popular but now there are people who are treating the cards as a financial investment.

The game has grown since Pokémon cards hit the U.S. market in the late 1990s. Erik Peters is with Krypton Comics and he says the recent spike of interest is due to social media exposure of people getting big money for vintage cards.

“There have been several cards that have sold for six digits and up. The last Charizard that sold was over $300,000. There have been some promotional cards that were given out 20 plus years ago that only a few exist that have sold for over $100,000 each,” said Peters.

That started the gold rush.

“So everybody who saw that starting digging up their old Pokémon cards and getting the graded and selling them on eBay, collecting, going out to the stores and buying up every bit of old vintage Pokémon that they could find and that kind of expanded into people buying the new stuff and getting those graded as well and it just kind of snowballed out of control, like things like that tend to do,” said Peters.

Erik says manufacturers of the cards and games were caught off guard and couldn’t keep up with the demand.

“The turnaround time for reprinting cards and getting them shipped across seas then getting them back out to stores then getting them back on shelves, it takes months with supply chains being what they are right now,” said Peters.

Right now, he says they can’t get their hands on any sealed Pokémon product, he’s hoping to get cards back on the shelves soon.

Retailers say while there are people who buy cards to make money, it can prevent people who actually use the cards to play the game from finding the cards they need.

