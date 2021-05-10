Omaha Woman’s Long Road to Recovery After Stroke

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this Mother’s Day, an Omaha woman continues to put in the work to get back home.

In February, Andrea Kuester collapsed at her home. She had a massive stroke.

Her family shared her medical struggles so that other would know the warning signs and how rehabilitation makes a difference.

“You can beat the odds,” said her husband Ryan. “She’s done so.”

Last month, Andrea celebrated her 39th birthday in the parking lot of the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Omaha campus.

At this point – she had been living there – retraining her body for weeks.

“If you ask me what sets her apart from other cases is the fact that she doesn’t accept the circumstances given to her,” said Ryan.

“She came in not able to sit up by herself and barely able to hold her head up,” said Amy Goldman, Madonna Stroke Program Manager. “And she left with the ability to walk and dress herself. She never gave up. Always had a positive attitude.”

To offset the daily grind, staff mixed some of her favorite things-to-do as therapy – like volleyball.

Stroke patients often have early signs of trouble: face drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech.

But none of that happened with Andrea Kuester.

She isn’t home yet, and continues rehab.

“Everything we’ve heard from this is the first six months is the biggest time period for recovery,” said Ryan. “We’re going to take full advantage of this. She makes strides every day. She’s done well and I think the speech will come.”

Her husband knows this Mother’s Day will be emotional.

No matter the months of physical struggles, her three young kids have their mom around.

“On the plus side -- it’s nice to know she’s still here and can celebrate Mother’s Day,” said her husband.

May is Stroke Awareness Month. Experts are concerned with recent data.

“There’s been a 15-20% rise in cases between the ages of 15-to-55,” said Amy Goldman.

