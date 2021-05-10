Omaha family makes a Mother’s Day plea for COVID-19 vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An emotional plea this Mother’s Day from one Omaha family who lost their mom to COVID-19, calling on everyone to get the vaccine.

“On Mother’s Day people have been without their mom’s many times and everyone has loss,” said Sharpe, noting however, that doesn’t stop the pain. She lost her mother 78-year-old “Lolly” to COVID-19 last year.

“We were so close to a vaccine when she passed, just months away,” said Sharpe. “What could’ve been, what should’ve been, you take responsibility sometimes like, what did we miss?”

Sharpe’s final words to her mother came over a Zoom call. That’s how she said goodbye.

“My mom went into the hospital on a Friday and she past away on a Thursday. Her death certificate said she had COVID pneumonia for six days,” said Sharpe, adding the sudden loss is something she would have never imagined.

“We did not think within a years time we would’ve lost our mom,” said Sharpe. “We thought we would be traveling. We thought we would be seeing people.”

“Lolly” loved to travel. Her granddaughter Kayla Shanahan was often by her side.

“St. Louis,” said Kayla, looking at photos with her aunt Megan. “Yep, we went to St. Louis with grandma,” said Sharpe.

Kayla is on the autism spectrum. Her Aunt Megan helps her hold onto the memories of her grandma. They’re family very much determined to remember all the good times.

“On this Mother’s we shared memories, we laughed, we obviously cried, because that’s what we do, said Sharpe. “But we just want people to know that our mom was so amazing to so many people”

She’s also encouraging people to get the COVID vaccine, something her mother missed out on.

“She wanted to fight to see these vaccinations,” said Sharpe. “But she didn’t make it, but it’s the least I can do to make sure I’m vaccinated and the people are loved are vaccinated.”

