Nebraska lawmakers remove keno betting on phone from bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a contentious debate in Lincoln today as lawmakers argue over a bill to regulate the state’s new casino industry.

In November, voters overwhelmingly supported legalizing casinos, now it’s up to state senators to regulate them. The bill to regulate new casino gambling in Nebraska would also have allowed people to play keno on their phones at keno parlors.

But the majority of senators removed that part from the bill today, saying it’s nothing but expanding keno gambling and puts the whole bill to regulate casinos in jeopardy. Right now, keno parlors and bars are allowed to offer a new keno game every five minutes and players fill out their numbers on a piece of paper with a crayon.

But keno players at the new casinos will be able to play keno and bet on their phones and have new games offered every minute. A number of senators believe keno parlors needed the same ability so they are on an even playing field with the casinos.

After all, keno parlors share their revenue with communities. The casinos are for profit.

“I know there’s a number of you in this room whose community depends on those keno parlors for revenue. You may not be 10 blocks away from a casino like in Ralston, but La Vista isn’t far away,” said State Senator Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

“We should not be adding things to a bill that is directly related to what the people decided in the petition process,” said State Senator Mike Groene of North Platte.

Bellevue Senator Carol Blood said Omaha received keno revenue last year to the tune of $2.5 million, Lincoln $1.6 million, and Norfolk $316,000.

The idea is that the competitive advantage from the casinos being able to bet keno with phones while on their property will hurt keno parlors and bars. One senator told his colleagues that keno funds account for 10% of the revenue for Ralston.

A place that is just 10 blocks away from Horseman’s Park is a destination for one of the future casinos.

