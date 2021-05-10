Advertisement

Iowa governor removes leader of nursing home for veterans

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has removed the chief executive of the state’s nursing home for veterans and their spouses, months after praising his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, said Monday that Timon Oujiri was “relieved of his duties” as commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown last week. He offered no additional information on the leadership change at the facility, which is Iowa’s largest nursing home.

Reynolds appointed Oujiri as commandant in 2017. He oversaw one of the nation’s largest state-owned nursing homes for veterans, with around 500 residents and 900 employees.

In December, Reynolds said the commandant and his staff have done “such an outstanding job” battling COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Douglas County
Gabriella Laws, 18, (left) and Joshua Fithian, 18, (right).
Woman, boyfriend charged with January attack on her father in Papillion
Lincoln Police find missing juvenile
Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.

Latest News

Sarpy County authorities arrested Kyle Marek on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Sarpy County soccer coach facing child enticement charge
Former teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student
Second man sentenced for driving car toward police building
More than 51% of 16+ in Douglas County fully vaccinated - 5 pm
More than 51% of 16+ in Douglas County fully vaccinated - 5 pm