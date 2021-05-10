Advertisement

Georgia man charged in fatal shooting in Iowa

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in West Davenport.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Georgia man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman from North Carolina who was killed inside an Iowa home.

KWQC-TV reports that 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs of Durham, North Carolina, died Sunday. Police in Davenport, Iowa, were called to a disturbance at a home and found Bibbs.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities arrested 31-year-old Justin L. Wright of Atlanta.

An investigation continues. It wasn’t immediately clear why Wright and Bibbs were in Iowa. No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

