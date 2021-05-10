FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15

NEW YORK (AP) — US expands use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, paving way for children as young as 12 to get shots.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. said in a release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in children 11 to 17 years old from March 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. COVID-19 cases in children tend to be mild compared to adults.

The Pfizer vaccine is given as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.

