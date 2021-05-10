Advertisement

FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology Saturday, May 8, 2021 by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU.(Virginia Mayo | AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
By Associated Press and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW YORK (AP) — US expands use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, paving way for children as young as 12 to get shots.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. said in a release.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in children 11 to 17 years old from March 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. COVID-19 cases in children tend to be mild compared to adults.

The Pfizer vaccine is given as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.

