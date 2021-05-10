Advertisement

Fallen LPD officer’s son training to become a Lincoln Police officer

Carlos Herrera is a recruit in the LPD training academy.
Carlos Herrera is a recruit in the LPD training academy.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years, Carlos Herrera, watched his dad, Mario, put on a Lincoln Police uniform. Now Carlos will wear that same uniform as he helps carry on his father’s legacy.

“I’ve actually always wanted to be a police officer. Just growing up and seeing my dad and my uncle working at the Lincoln Police Department, it was always an interest to me and getting to hear their stories and their experiences has always played a huge role in my life.”

Luis “Mario” Herrera gave the ultimate sacrifice. The 23-year-veteran of the police department died in September 2020 after being shot while serving a search warrant on August 26. Four months later, Carlos joined the Lincoln Police Academy.

Carlos says his mom, three sisters and fiancé have been supportive of his decision to become a police officer. The already close family has become closer, having Sunday family dinners together and sharing memories about their dad.

“My dad and I had a great relationship. Getting to listen to how much he got to help people and made a positive impact on their life really made a profound impact on me.”

Carlos says the friendships he’s made at the training academy have also helped him through the grieving process.

Carlos has a desire to work as a narcotics investigator and hopes to make a difference by helping those impacted by drug addiction.

Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.
Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.(Lincoln police via KOLN)

