David’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost possible tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trend of cooler than average weather continued today, with a chilly start to the morning! Temperatures briefly dipped into the upper 30s for parts of the area, but partial sunshine helped to bump us back into the 60s this afternoon. Pleasant weather will continue for the evening, lighter winds making the 60s easier to enjoy. However, it will be chilly again overnight. Expect lows to dip to near 40 in Omaha, with upper 30s once again in northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa. Cool enough we could see some patchy frost, and a Frost Advisory is in place for this area. You’ll want to cover up or bring in any sensitive plants in the advisory area.

Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

After a cool start, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for Tuesday, and again on Wednesday. Highs both days topping out in the middle 60s. There may be an isolated shower in central and southern Nebraska, but the metro area will stay dry. We’ll warm up a bit on Thursday, with highs climbing into the upper 60s. However, that will also come with a chance for some showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Thursday night into Friday morning. On and off shower chances will linger through Friday into Saturday, keeping temperatures below average.

We’ll finally see temperatures try to push into the 70s over the weekend, with much warmer weather expected next week. The warmth will also come with a chance for storms on and off through next week.

