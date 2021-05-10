Advertisement

Coyote concerns in Lincoln include 2 pets killed by them

A Lincoln woman took this picture of a coyote near 70th and Pioneers Blvd. (Source: Jeanne...
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Coyotes are becoming more than a nuisance in parts of Lincoln, with two pets killed by the animals over the past year.

Ann and Brad Kile lost their dog, Daisy, to a coyote attack in January. Another dog was killed in June.

Animal Control officers are taking the coyotes seriously - making daily visits to the area where they’ve been seen, walking the trails, making their presence known both to neighbors and the coyotes.

Meanwhile, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has planted warning signs on trails, urging those who spot coyotes to make loud noises and report aggressive behavior to Animal Control.

